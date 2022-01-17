HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as a luxury travel firm in the north of Scotland has hailed a new travel boutique as part of its expansion.

Murray Travel – which has been shortlisted for Luxury Travel Agency of the Year at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards – has opened its new premises on Elgin's High Street.

The move follows last year’s takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, which came with a commitment to maintaining a presence in the Moray town.

Director Scott Murray, who runs Murray Travel with wife Sarah, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new travel boutique in Elgin, delivering on our commitment to retaining travel industry jobs and access to high quality travel services in Moray.

“When we brought Alba Travel and Beaver Travel into the Murray Travel family last year, we knew it was important that customers should be able to continue to book holidays with the agents they have come to know and trust over the years.

“Those local relationships are so important to us, as people and as a business, and we are proud to be able to continue the tradition of providing first-class travel advice in Elgin.”

The boutique in Elgin is Murray Travel’s first outside of its headquarters in Inverness. The new site will allow the team of local travel agents to work with customers in store and remotely, offering flexibility. A third site in Forres will follow later this year.

Mr Murray added: “Our ethos has always been to focus on quality of service rather than pushy sales. We want our customers to feel relaxed and to enjoy the experience of booking their holiday – the team’s only goal is to help travellers find the trip of a lifetime.”

Murray Travel (formerly Inverness Travel) was established in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Scott and Sarah Murray, who added to their portfolio in 2021 with the takeover of local agencies Alba Travel and Beaver Travel. The couple also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency based in Sawbridgeworth, and Mr Murray is managing director of Highland hospitality group, Cru Holdings.

Dental practice joins rapidly-expanding group

Scotland's largest dental group has extended its reach with the acquisition of a long-standing practice in Ayr.

Alloway Place Dental Practice, which was founded in the 1950s and has a team of 20, has become the latest acquisition by Clyde Munro Dental Group. The practice, which serves almost 10,000 patients, has been sold by husband and wife team James and Jennifer McCall.

