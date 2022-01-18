A SCOTTISH housebuilder has said work could start as early as next year on a new sustainable Scottish community.

Springfield Properties, said that, if approved, the Lingerwood development in Midlothian will see up to 1,000 new homes, with the first phase expected within nine months to a year of breaking ground.

Elgin-based Springfield said it has refined its proposals to demonstrate how the new neighbourhood will complement the identities of nearby Newtongrange and Mayfield after consultation with Midlothian Council, local stakeholders and the public.

The proposals show how Lingerwood will follow the 20-minute neighbourhood model, explaining how Springfield has prioritised accessibility and connectivity, ensuring residents can access high quality services and amenities easily, Sringfield said.

The designs focus on plenty of open, green spaces, woodland planting, meadows, and grasslands, from the local landscape.

The plans submitted to Midlothian Council include a standalone "an clachan", which it says is "drawing inspiration from the area’s proud mining history to create a village centre".

Springfield said that, demonstrating the importance of creating a sense of place and home, the proposals also highlight other ways residents could come together through the provision of play spaces, allotments, landscaped gardens, and seating areas.

Springfield has already taken forward village communities which prioritise green space, community facilities and supporting infrastructure and the team is currently developing Dykes of Gray near Dundee, Bertha Park, close to Perth, and Elgin South in Moray.

Planning is also secured for Durieshill in Stirling and proposals are well under way for Gavieside in Livingston.

Springfield is also the first housebuilder in Scotland to partner with urban regeneration specialist, Sigma, delivering family homes for private rent.

If approved, the Lingerwood homes will use and promote low and zero carbon technologies, along with energy efficiency and sustainable building techniques to minimise environmental impact.

The plan includes green space that reflects the nearby environment.

The homes will include a variety of house types and will be mixed tenure, ensuring there is a range of housing options available.

Martin Egan, chief operating officer for Springfield, said the move followed "a great deal of consultation and engagement with local stakeholders".

He said: “We believe our masterplan is a best-in-class example of the creation of a new sustainable neighbourhood which brings its own identity whilst respecting and connecting well with existing popular and distinct settlements.

"Our vision is aligned with the Midlothian local development plan and has been shaped well with local input. Our plan details the careful efforts made to create a sustainable village that will suit the needs of local people for generations to come and we are looking forward to the determination of our proposals.”

Spingfield shares closed 2.36 per cent up at 152p.

It comes as Taylor Wimpey has said a rise in the price of its homes has made up for increasing costs.

The housebuilder, which has sites across Scotland, said it completed more than 14,000 houses in 2021, an increase of nearly half from 2020, and the average price for one of its homes rose by £12,000 to £300,000, the business said.

Taylor Wimpey shares closed 4.2% higher at 160.4p.