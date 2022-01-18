Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 72 clean cattle, 115 cast cows, 1,339 prime hoggs and 511 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Eighteen prime bullocks sold to 296p/kg to average 241p (-12p), while 52 prime heifers peaked at 306p to average 262p (+10p). One prime young bull sold for 231p/kg.

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,570 and 209p to average 153p (-9p). Five cast bulls sold to £1,645 and 147p to level at 134p (+14p). Prime hoggs sold to £159 for Texels and 320p/kg for Beltex to average £110 or 257p (-12p). Heavy cast sheep sold to £173 for Texel ewes to average £131, while light ewes peaked at £131 for North Country Cheviots to average £95.

The firm also sold 30 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 271p/kg to average 239p (-5p), while 27 beef-bred, bullocks sold to 264p and levelled at 240p (-6p). Six, dairy-bred, prime bullocks sold to 178p to average 174p.

Fifty-three, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 275p and averaged 220p (-2p) while 27, dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 217p and levelled at 182p (+4p).

In the rough ring 170 cast beef cows peaked at 228p to average 148p (+4p), while 230 cast dairy cows sold to 218p to average 119p (+2p). Eight cast bulls sold to 165p to average 132p (-17p). There were also 1,692 prime hoggs that sold to £156 or 375p/kg to average 264p (-8p). Lowland cast sheep (98) sold to £166 for a Texel to average £114 (+£10), while 79 hill ewes peaked at £104 for a Blackface to level at £71 (+£23).

The firm also held its Classy Lassies sale of crossing type Leicesters at Carlisle yesterday where the sale was topped at 8000gns on two occasions. Firstly, for the Reserve Champion and second prize ewe lamb from Messrs Wight, Midlock with a Marriforth N024 daughter out of the homebred K106. The next to reach 8000gns was from Messrs Hutchinson, Kirkby Redgate with a ewe lamb. The Overall Champion of the show was a ewe lamb from Alec Brown, Macqueston which went on to make 7500gns.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,631 prime hoggets and 500 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. It was a mixed offering of prime hoggs that followed last week’s drop in price to average 255p overall.

Top prices were £138 and 300p/kg for two pens of Beltex from different consigners. All classes of cast sheep were still good to sell and easily maintained last week’s rates. Cast ewes sold to £215 for a pair of Texels with another pair at £208. Beltex ewes sold to £156, while Mule ewes peaked at £125 for a pen of three and Blackfaces sold to £96.