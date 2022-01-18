Local business are being advised to focus on staff retention as new research shows that more than a quarter of Glasgow's workforce is considering switching jobs in the first half of this year.

Figures from recruitment specialist Robert Half reveal that 28 per cent of the city's workers are eyeing up new prospects. An average of 32% of employees across the UK will be looking for a new role between January and June, the equivalent of 9.4 million people.

Businesses in London (54%) and the south-east of England (32%) are at the highest risk of losing top talent in the first half of 2022, with employees in the north-east the least likely to consider making a move (19%).

“While we always experience a sharp increase in job applications at the start of each year, we are anticipating unprecedented levels of UK workers looking for a new job this year," said Matt Weston, UK managing director at Robert Half. "Despite an uptick in the number of employees looking for a new role, demand from employers will still outstrip supply – placing the cards firmly in the hands of candidates."

There are currently 1.2 million vacancies in the UK, with many employers already short staffed.

Approximately two-fifths (42%) of workers seeking new employment are looking for a higher salary, but money is not the only factor under consideration. Some are focused on career opportunities and benefits, which are triggers for 25% and 21% of jobseekers respectively.

Following the rise of hybrid working, 24% of those looking for a new role are seeking more flexibility in their working arrangements on a permanent basis. Across all employees, three quarters (76%) agree that access to flexible working and hours is essential if employers want to be able to both retain and attract talent.

In the wake of the pandemic, 22% of job-seekers said a review of their priorities has stoked a desire to change career path or move into an entirely different field.

“Competition for top talent is fierce, with salaries for some roles jumping by as much as 30% in the past year alone, so replacing top talent will certainly not be cheap or easy," Mr Weston added.

"Employers need to pull out all the stops to retain skilled workers and understanding employees’ motivations is a crucial first step, as it enables employers to take effective action.”