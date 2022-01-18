A GLASGOW Tesco store will close its doors in the spring, the company has confirmed.
The supermarket in Parkhead's Forge Retail Park will shut up shop on April 30.
Last year, the Glasgow Times revealed that the store would close after running at a loss and was embroiled in discussions over the future of the store with their landlord.
A Tesco spokesperson today said they were unable to find a way forward with the landlord, adding: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Glasgow Parkhead store. Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to agree a sustainable future for the store with the landlord.
"Our priority is to support affected colleagues and, where possible, we will work hard to find alternative roles for those who wish to stay with us.”
While redundancies cannot be ruled out at the store, it is understood as many staff as possible will be re-deployed to other branches across the city.
