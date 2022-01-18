HELLO and welcome the PM Business Briefing, as former WeWork director Greg Miley has been appointed to lead growth at Desana, the Scottish property technology start-up.

It is described as the first senior hire for the company in a milestone move.

Mr Miley acted as WeWork’s director of broker and agent development during the company’s biggest period of growth, managing a multi-million-pound budget.

Mr Miley said: “Throughout my journey in the sector I’ve been at the heart of its constant innovation and evolution.

“The way people want to work and live has drastically changed and businesses have had to adapt to ensure they keep their employees happy, retaining and also attracting the best talent.

“It has taken a global pandemic to show employers that their employees can be trusted and given the autonomy to work where suits them best, on any given day. While this huge mindset shift has presented a world of new options for the global workforce, it has simultaneously created challenges for businesses who are not yet set up to empower and effectively manage a distributed workforce.

“I truly believe that Desana provides the platform to help businesses adapt to the new way of working and fundamentally create a fantastic employee experience. I am looking forward to leading Desana’s bid to scale globally and to create the best possible platform and service for our amazing customers.”

Michael Cockburn, Desana chief executive, said: “Finding new talent with in depth knowledge of the office space sector without the embedded ‘status quo’ thinking is something that we are really prioritising in our hiring decisions for Desana’s senior leadership team.

“We’re super excited to be working with Greg given his expertise in the sector as well as his alignment with the direction we’re going in. Greg is also one of the good guys which is almost just as important to us as his skills. As a business, we’re moving into a phase of hyper growth and securing the right individuals to support us in this is paramount.”

Oil and gas veterans mark launch of new venture with acquisition

Two North-east oil and gas industry heavyweights have launched a recruitment company focused on the energy sector.

Recruitment Ventures has been established in Aberdeen by 17V Renewables, the investment company founded by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan.