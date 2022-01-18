MARKS and Spencer on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, is to close permanently under new proposals from the high street brand.

In what is a further blow to the already troubled shopping street, the historic branch of the high street chain will shut its doors for good in April if plans go ahead.

Bosses said "changing shopping habits" were to blame for the proposed closure and investment would be made in the Argyle Street branch instead.

It is not yet known if jobs will be lost or if staff will be redeployed elsewhere.

David Bates, M&S Regional Manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, and this means we need to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places so we can provide the very best shopping experience for our Glasgow customers.

"As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposals to close our Sauchiehall Street store in April 2022.

“This decision means we can invest in our 12 other Glasgow stores including nearby M&S Argyle Street - so we keep pace with the demands of our customers today and in the future.

"Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and to support them through these changes.”

The Art Deco frontage of Marks and Spencer's Sauchiehall Street branch has been a landmark on the street since opening in November 1935.

It was just one of a number of department stores that lined the popular shopping venue, including nearby Watt Brothers, which closed in 2019.

Glasgow's first M&S branch opened towards the end of World War I in 1918 in a small unit on Argyle Street.

It made several moves to different buildings along the street before the firm finally opened the current branch on June 8, 1966.

The Sauchiehall Street M&S has been in the same building since 1935, making it the city's longest-serving branch.