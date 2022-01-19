AKELA Ground Engineering has hailed securing a second electric vehicle infrastructure contract in quick succession.
The Glasgow firm is to deliver piling solutions at a new electric vehicle charging hub at Palace Grounds Retail Park in Hamilton, which follows the work that Akela recently completed at the UK's most powerful EV charging hub in Oxford.
Appointed by ACS Construction on behalf of Dutch company Fastned, the Palace Grounds Retail Park electric charging site will contain 8 ultra rapid EV chargers delivering 100 per cent renewable energy.
Work is scheduled to begin in January and will see Akela GE using steel repurposed tubular piles and innovative plant equipment to install the steel tube piles, helping to reduce the disposal of surplus materials to landfill and reduce the site’s carbon footprint by 97% when compared to using newly manufactured prime steel tube.
The latest two EV charging hub projects come as the Akela Group continues to diversify and expand into new markets. The group has also recently expanded into the English market with a regional headquarters in Leeds.
Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said decarbonising offers "a unique opportunity".
