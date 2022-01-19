By Scott Wright
A LINLITHGOW-based microbiology and food testing laboratory has been acquired by UK agriculture specialist Cawood.
Express Micro Science carries out microbiologcal testing services for the food, leisure, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries to ensure products are safe for use and consumption.
Cawood said the deal for EMS, which was established in 2003, will take it into a new market for food safety testing and extend its agrifood capability to the whole supply chain. EMS will operate as a division of Cawood, with staff and management moving across to the new owner.
Jennifer Newton, managing director of EMS, said: “We are thrilled to be joining Cawood as our businesses are totally aligned, both in our vision for the future and our culture and values. Becoming part of Cawood will allow us to grow and invest in our capabilities and capacity with the backing of the wider group.”
Cawood was advised on the deal by the corporate team at Addleshaw Goddard, led by partner George Danczak.
