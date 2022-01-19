PUB giant JD Wetherspoon has warned it will be loss-making in the first half after sales over Christmas were hammered by Covid restrictions.
Wetherspoon, which has around 65 pubs in Scotland, reported this morning that like-for-like sales decreased by 11.7 per cent in the 25 weeks to January 16, compared with the similar period in its 2020 financial year. Total sales were down by 13.3%.
Wetherspoon, founded by outspoken chairman Tim Martin in 1979, highlighted the impact of “Plan B” restrictions introduced to combat the Omicron variant by the UK Government for England in December. Like-for-like sales decreased by 15.6%, and total sales by 16.6%, in the 12 weeks to January 16.
In Scotland, sales in the wider hospitality industry were badly hit in the build-up to Christmas and during the festive season after official advice issued in December urged people to avoid seasonal parties and limit socialising amid the Omicron threat. Restrictions were also introduced on December 27, which brought back physical distancing and table service topubs, though those are now to be eased next week.
Mulling the outlook, Mr Martin said: “As mentioned in our update on 13 December 2021, the uncertainty created by the introduction of plan B Covid-19 measures makes predictions for sales and profits hazardous.
“The company will be loss-making in the first half of the financial year, but hopes that, with the ending of restrictions, improved customer confidence and better weather, it will have a much stronger performance in the second half.”
Shares were down 1.6% at around 918p in early trading.
