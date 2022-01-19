HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Miller Homes is launching its "first of a kind" Harford rural showhome.

Set in Kilmaurs, East Ayrshire, the "country chic" five bedroom home is expected to be unveiled by the end of the month.

It is decorated in a range of greens including deep emeralds, light sage and soft jade tones which "bring a fresh and subtle colour scheme that welcomes the outside in".

Interior designer Eileen Kesson has curated the home. She said: “This showhome is a breath of fresh air, providing a warm and welcoming ambience for those who have the pleasure to come and visit.

"Designers and brands across the country have been planning for 2022 trends, and this showhome embodies quite a few that seem to be growing amongst homeowners, including ‘all things green’ and the ever-popular rattan trend."

She added: “We’ve done something quite different here by covering almost all of the walls in wallpaper. This is something we haven’t done before, but I really see it as a popular trend into 2022. It is quite amazing to see the different ways of bringing textures, tranquillity and warmth into each room through gentle patterns and neutral palettes.”

The designer has "elevated the kitchen family dining area to a very tranquil and bright hub of the home".

The showhome is set to launch on Saturday January 29.

Miller Homes said: "If you are interested in rural living but don’t want to compromise on a long commute, Evergreen Manor is the perfect place to call home."

Multi-million-pound investment in four hotels on North Coast 500

The Scottish National Investment Bank is providing £4.45 million of funding to Highland Coast Hotels, declaring this “will help to support more sustainable and community-led hospitality around the North Coast 500 tourist route”.

It highlighted potential for the loan funding to create dozens of jobs, and support the creation of apprenticeships, as well as improving the availability of accommodation for tourists on the route.

​Pub giant issues losses warning

​​JD Wetherspoon has warned it will be loss-making in the first half after sales over Christmas were hammered by Covid restrictions.

Wetherspoon, which has around 65 pubs in Scotland, reported this morning that like-for-like sales decreased by 11.7 per cent in the 25 weeks to January 16, compared with the similar period in its 2020 financial year. Total sales were down by 13.3%.