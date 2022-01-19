HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as Fridays, part of newly listed Hostmore plc, has announced a “new era” in its UK operations with the opening of the first Fridays and Go quick service restaurant, in Scotland.

It will offer "iconic" items from the famous Fridays menu "to those on the move or those that want to sit in".

The firm said Fridays and Go will offer that same “all American” feel “including a nod to nostalgia and heritage memorabilia”.

The restaurant on Reform Street in the centre of Dundee covers 2600 square feet and is expected to open in March.

Food and drink will be available to order digitally, with touch screens offering order and pay technology, and will be served in recyclable and compostable packaging. Click & Collect and delivery services will also be supported at the Dundee site.

The restaurant is expected to create 25 full and part-time jobs for people in the Dundee area. Fridays aims to open potentially up to 30 additional QSR sites across the UK in the next three years, subject to the brand’s success.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays chief executive, said: “We are extremely excited to be launching the first ever Fridays and Go in Dundee – a vibrant city with a proud history of jute, jam and journalism, fantastic people, two great football teams and a bustling student community.

“We are always looking to offer customers new experiences under the Fridays umbrella. Fridays and Go will deliver our best ever food at speed for customers on the move, with the iconic Fridays experience remaining a constant.

"We can’t wait to launch this new concept and continue to spread that Fridays Feeling further across the UK and particularly in Scotland.”

Omega chief leaves with immediate effect

Omega Diagnostics chief executive Colin King is standing down with imediate effect following nearly two years of Covid-driven highs and lows for the testing kit manufacturer.

He is being replaced by Jag Grewal, who has been a member of the board of directors since June 2011 and is currently managing director of the Alva-headquartered company's health and nutrition division.

​Stuart Patrick: It is time to plan for life beyond restrictions

When Professor Jason Leitch warned last week that there will be further coronavirus variants and the next one could be much more severe than Omicron, one Glasgow Chamber member in the hospitality industry could hardly contain his anger.

Recovery for his business depends on a sustained relaxation of existing restrictions and the return of consumer confidence in all those life-affirming activities that involve gathering together – the very opposite of social distancing.