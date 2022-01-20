THE Longboat Energy business founded by successful North Sea entrepreneurs has been awarded more North Sea acreage off Norway after making three finds in quick succession.
Longboat said it has been awarded a licence containing a possible extension to the Gambazola prospect, which it described as exciting.
The company was founded by members of the team that developed North Sea-focused Faroe Petroleum, which was acquired by DNO in 2019 following a £640 million hostile takeover bid.
Longboat made three finds off Norway last year, including one described as a material oil discovery.
READ MORE: Oil firm highlights uncertainty caused by Cambo controversy in UK as it drills off Norway
Chief executive Helge Hammer said the Aim market-listed firm is in an active period of drilling off Norway, with the Ginny Hermine well currently underway. He said each well in the firm’s 2022 programme has the potential to create very significant shareholder value.
Earlier this month Mr Hammer said the company is keen to grow in the UK as well as Norway.
However, citing the furore triggered by Shell’s plans to develop the Cambo find off Shetland, he noted: “We are worried about recent political comments/processes in the UK related to new oil and gas developments … which has created unnecessary uncertainty.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.