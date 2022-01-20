The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen has been put on the market.
The doors on the long-established store were closed for the last time amid much controversy last year, following a campaign by local politicians, business leaders and others calling for it to stay open.
Its closure was one of a number overseen by the John Lewis Partnership as it struggled to deal with the fall-out from the pandemic. The retailer had traded at the site since 1988.
Now the building that was home to the Aberdeen store, based at 88 George Street, has been brought to the market.
Property agent Savills said the site, which spans around 200,000 square feet over four floors and dates back to 1966, offers a “unique city centre retail / development opportunity located in the heart of Aberdeen city centre”.
Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, appointed to handle the sale by the John Lewis Partnership, said: “88 George Street is a substantial and highly prominent building that offers a wealth of potential. Its scale and significant profile could be considered suitable for a range of alternative uses, subject to the usual planning consents.”
NHS Grampian currently has a Licence To Occupy the building which will continue to operate as a vaccination centre throughout the sale process.
