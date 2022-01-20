Tweed Wealth Management has acquired Highland financial advice practice John Home Wealth Management –the Edinburgh-based firm’s fourth acquisition in recent years.

It highlighted its appetite for further acquisitions in the region as it unveiled the takeover, which increases its total assets under management to more than £380 million.

Tweed said that, under the move, all existing staff in the firm being acquired as well as principal John Home had joined its existing team, while continuing to be based in Inverness “where further investments are planned to expand operations and headcount”.

Mr Tweed, co-founder and chief executive of Tweed Wealth Management, said: “The acquisition helped us to meet our ambitious expansion plans north of the central belt.

“We see Inverness and the wider Highlands and Islands as offering huge growth potential for Tweed Wealth Management. While other firms may focus on only the central belt, we have always aspired to have national exposure across all of Scotland and view the Highlands and Islands as critical to our success.”

He added: “John and his team started from scratch and built up the firm as the leading practice in Inverness, so we had admired what they achieved for a long time.

“It was clear from my first meeting with John that both practices shared very similar values, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality financial planning while developing strong relationships with clients and their families through the generations. We see a very exciting future ahead, both for existing clients and in introducing a new wealth management operation to the Inverness and Highlands area.”