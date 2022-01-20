HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Colliers hails the recruitment of a new lead director in its project and building consultancy team based in Scotland.

John MacArthur joins the firm’s Glasgow office and will work with its Scottish clients to provide surveying services across the country. He joins from Knight Frank where he has worked for the past two years.

He had worked for Colliers following its acquisition of NAI Gooch Webster, but after 12 years with the firm left in 2012 to take up a role as contracts manager and lead surveyor for house building firms in the Outer Hebrides.

Graeme Foreman, head of project and building consultancy at Colliers, said: “With more than 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate, John has worked across the full spectrum of P&BC disciplines including project management, project monitoring, dilapidations, building acquisition and pre-lease surveys.

"We’re pleased that he is rejoining the team and his experience will enhance our offer for our Scottish clients whilst growing our presence in the country.”

Mr MacArthur said: “I’ve always been enthusiastic about buildings and, having worked throughout Scotland, I know its property landscape well.

"Colliers has a strong reputation in Scotland, with an exciting client base and I’m looking forward to building the team, ensuring we provide an excellent level of service to both new and existing clients.”

Former John Lewis put up for sale

The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen has been put on the market.

The doors on the long-established store were closed for the last time amid much controversy last year, following a push by politicians, business leaders and others calling for it to stay open.