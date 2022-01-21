A RADICAL vision which could transform one of Glasgow’s flagship shopping malls to create the city of the future has been revealed.

Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.

Now the owner of the shopping centre, which has occupied the prominent site at the top of the iconic Buchanan Street since 1999, is launching a public consultation to find out your views.

Landsec wants to consult on its plans and says the proposals are a response to the disruption facing retail, which has been accelerated by the pandemic. It is also designed to support the City of Glasgow’s net zero ambitions to build on the success of COP26.

From a mix of a hotel or apart-hotel, restaurants, street-facing retail, and housing, this bold vision could change the way people live, socialise and shop in the city centre, but also complement Glasgow’s traditional grid style lay out with new city centre streets.

It is seven years since a previous plan, which would have seen the shopping mall double in size at a cost of £400m while scrapping the Concert Hall steps, was shelved. While discussions are at an early stage, the owner stressed there is no immediate impact to the current tenants in the galleries which includes the flagship John Lewis department store.

Buchanan Galleries commands a prominent position in Glasgow City Centre. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

The news comes just days after a blow to city retail when it was revealed that Marks & Spencer in Sauchiehall Street was to close for good.

The new masterplan is being viewed as an opportunity to improve the area around the Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street and create better pedestrian links around Buchanan Street and Killermont Street.

Work would also be carried out close to Queen Street Station including Dundas Street.

The public are being consulted on future plans for Buchanan Galleries. Photo by Colin Mearns.

However, a report to councillors said any development of the area should reflect the history of it as a resting point, and an area for events, protesting and other public activities. Previous plans to change the area around the Concert Hall steps close to the Donald Dewar statue resulted in a Save the Steps campaign with hundreds of objections letter being lodged.

David Heaford, managing director of development at Landsec, said: “Cities around the world are learning to adapt to the public’s changing habits – and we want to help Glasgow to be well-positioned to do the same. Our vision is to replace the existing shopping centre with an exciting new mixed-use urban neighbourhood in the heart of Glasgow city centre, blending world-class shopping with places to work, live and play.”

He said their plans will seek to extend the city’s iconic and accessible grid layout, support the city’s net zero ambitions and will be informed by the needs and views of local people, visitors and businesses.

Mr Heaford added: “We will be launching a wide-ranging consultation, kicking off in the spring, to help create a place that makes a lasting positive contribution to the city and all those who live, work and visit here.”

Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street is closing for good. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Landsec is working with Glasgow City Council and details of the radical plans were made available to Glasgow City Council’s city administration committee in a paper which will go before members next week.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow, like town and city centres everywhere, is facing significant and accelerating structural changes. These initial proposals detail a response to those changes, ensuring Glasgow has a vibrant, successful and evolving city centre which continues to be the envy of our peers.

“Approval for the commencement of negotiations with Landsec would allow us to push ahead with addressing oncoming challenges and opportunities in this rapidly changing world. A 21st century city centre delivering on Glasgow’s international standing and ambitions means more mixed-use developments, a greater residential population, more public spaces, sustainable transport options and more people-focused streets. The transformation of the Buchanan Galleries can be a vote of confidence on Glasgow’s future.”

While future plans might fuel concerns over city employment, the owner believes the new mixed use urban neighbourhood has the potential to generate significant jobs and economic benefits.

Council leader Susan Aitken said the transformation of the Buchanan Galleries can be a vote of confidence on Glasgow’s future

More than 850 construction jobs could be created each year during the build phase leading to over 9,500 permanent jobs for the city centre.

The firm said on completion this will could result in over £1bn of Gross Value Added to the economy each year, demonstrating a significant benefit to Glasgow and Scotland.

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said: “Landsec’s aspirations for Glasgow and their proven track record in delivering high-quality mixed-use developments would be transformational at this incredibly challenging time. As a valued long-term investor in the city, we look forward to them bringing forward innovative plans that could position Glasgow in the vanguard of covid recovery. The scale of ambition of this private sector investment should be welcomed with open arms.”

With Glasgow City Council being the head landlord, any redevelopment would require the approval of the council.

The council is considering the use of Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) to support some of the works that would be required for the masterplan to be delivered. This includes a proposal to construct a capping over some, or all, of the North Cutting of the railway line at Queen Street Station to create a platform for either a building or a public space, in addition to public realm works in and around the area.

As the development will surround the void above Queen Street Station, it is felt there is a unique opportunity to create a new public space in the heart of Glasgow city centre.

The public and city stakeholders will be invited to register their interest via the Commonplace consultation platform https://buchanangalleries.commonplace.is. with wide-ranging consultation from spring.