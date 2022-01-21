Family-owned Buzzworks Holdings is set to open its third venue in Troon with the launch of a new live music bar.
The Fox will begin trading "in the coming weeks" at the site of the former Papi Milano restaurant on West Portland Street. The redeveloped site will have capacity for up to 160 patrons, and will initially create 20 jobs.
The new team will be led by operations manager Johnny Blair, who has worked with Buzzworks for the past 10 years.
“We’re proud to be investing once again in Troon, not only creating a further 20 jobs in Ayrshire, but bringing another exciting venue to the area," he said. "It has been a unique project to work on and we can’t wait to officially open the doors and welcome our first customers to The Fox, our modern take on your local friendly pub.”
The venue will host live music and sport throughout the week, including a late license on Friday and Saturday nights. Guests will also be able to book time on an in-house golf simulator.
Headed by Kenny Blair, who runs the business along with brother Colin and sister Alison, Kilmarnock-headquartered Buzzworks currently has a portfolio of 13 venues including Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Lido in Prestwick and Troon, and establishments trading under various other names in Ayr, Kilmarnock, Stewarton, Kilwinning, Bridge of Weir and Linlithgow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.