As a business leader have called for the acceleration of plans for a metro rail system for Glasgow.

It comes as SNP ministers included the much-awaited project as a key elelment of its transport strategy.

The Scottish Government’s blueprint for transport also includes investigating replacing some ferry routes with bridges or tunnels over the next two decades.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said the Glasgow project should be moved forward as soon as possible.

He said: “We welcome the inclusion of the Clyde Metro project in the strategic transport projects review as it presents a significant opportunity to better connect over 1.5 million people.

"The business community will now be looking for swift concrete implementation.

"We are pleased that the recommendations of the Glasgow Connectivity Commission are being taken into account.

“Support is widespread across the city for improvements to transport links providing better access to businesses, education, employment and healthcare, and as the report shows the current offering is no longer sufficient."

Mr Patrick said: "In particular a link between the airport and the city centre is vital to the economy of Glasgow, over £140m is available through the Glasgow City Region City Deal to make progress on this direct link, and it needs to remain a top priority for the Government.

“We look forward to supporting partners in their work to design and deliver the project phases as quickly as possible.”

Buzzworks to open new live music bar in Ayrshire

Family-owned Buzzworks Holdings is set to open its third venue in Troon with the launch of a new live music bar.

The Fox will begin trading "in the coming weeks" at the site of the former Papi Milano restaurant on West Portland Street. The redeveloped site will have capacity for up to 160 patrons, and will initially create 20 jobs.