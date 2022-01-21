HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as a Scottish housebuilder has announced it is to unveil its new village homes this weekend.

Miller Homes is launching its Station brae development in the village of Maddiston, Falkirk on Saturday which will bring 72 of its most popular home styles to the area.

The housebuilder said Station Brae will comprise of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached home styles.

Interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve online via the Miller Homes website and secure a home in the "highly anticipated neighbourhood".

With demand for new homes in the area high, Miller Homes expects the development to be popular with those living in Falkirk and the surrounding areas, it said.

Homes available include the five-bedroom Elmford with its double garage; four-bedroom Hazelwood with bay window lounge and the three-bedroom Halston with living dining area with French doors to the back garden.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland East, said: “We’re excited to be building in Maddiston and can’t wait to bring some of our most-loved home styles to the village.

"Maddiston is such a wonderful community, and we can’t wait to be a part of it and welcome new families to the area. With more people than ever choosing to settle down away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Station Brae offers the perfect balance of rural surroundings and fantastic amenities nearby in the towns of Falkirk and Linlithgow.”

It sits five minutes away from Polmont train station, close to Falkirk and Linlithgow.

Developer of landmark Glasgow building secures funding

The developer of a prime Glasgow city centre office building with planning permission for a 113-room aparthotel has secured a £2.5 million bridging loan from Unbranded Finance.

The loan to developer Courie Investments is secured against the building at 249 West George Street, on the corner of Blythswood Square, Unbranded Finance noted.

New Ayrshire distillery to launch first whisky on Burns Night​

A new Ayrshire distillery has revealed plans to launch is inaugural single malt Scotch whisky on Burns Night.

The debut dram from Lochlea Distillery arrives some 245 years after Robert Burns arrived in the Ayrshire town. The Lowland-style malt comes eight years after planning for the £6 million purpose-built distillery began in 2014.