A MYSTERY man who has travelled the world in pursuit of only the finest whiskies has made history after selling his personal collection, the largest in the world to come to auction.

Working with market leader Whisky Auctioneer, the collector – known only as “Pat” – sold more than 9,000 bottles across 23 auctions, the final auction of which took place last November, bringing the total to £3,360,000.

Unprecedented on the secondary market, “Pat’s Whisky Collection” featured more than 5,000 Scotch single malts, more than 1,000 blended whiskies, over 600 American whiskies and hundreds of often overlooked grain whiskies and independent bottlings, and was described as the most complete picture of whisky ever brought to market.

Pat bought his first whisky bottles based on the recommendation of a colleague and his determination to explore and taste every area of whisky soon outstripped his ability to open the bottles he was acquiring – and so began his collection.

Almost 20 years later, it came to market.

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer, said: “Pat’s Whisky Collection was historic, a once in a lifetime chance for whisky lovers old and new to bid on some of the most diverse bottles on the secondary market. The variety of whiskies on offer was unique, with whiskies accessible at every price point, hopefully inspiring the next generation of collectors.

“It’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see a collection as large and diverse as this one, meaning this auction will go down in whisky history, setting a precedent for future collectors.”

Pat, who said he hoped his “approach will inspire whisky lovers”, added: “Building a whisky collection was never actually my original goal – I simply wanted to try everything and there were so many releases, distilleries and countries to explore.

“When I reached over 2,000 bottles, I decided to create a collection that represented the full picture of whisky and for me that meant everything from non-age statements, blends and world whiskies to the rarest examples – a true showcase of all sides of such a varied spirit.

“Selling the collection was a deeply emotional process for me since it has been such a huge part of my life. I feel this incredible journey has culminated in a fitting finale with these bottles entered back into the market so other people can enjoy them, perhaps with some added knowledge gained alongside.

"My journey with whisky is not over but I hope my approach will inspire whisky lovers and future collectors to be diverse and eclectic when constructing their own collections. Anyone can collect whisky and good whisky can be discovered anywhere and at any price.”

This last auction completed twenty-three stellar auctions, nine of which were curated exclusively from Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection. Highlights from these curated auctions include:

Highlights include £20,500 for a Brora 1972 Rare Malts, £18,000 for a Glenfarclas 1952 Family Cask and £15,000 for a Highland Park 50 Year Old 2018 Release.

Whisky Auctioneer recorded a £758,000 hammer price for the grand finale sale of the collection, with £26,200 going to Teenage Cancer Trust.