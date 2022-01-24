Nicky Walker has become the fourth generation of his family to head up Walker's Shortbread following his appointment as managing director of the iconic Scottish brand.

He takes over the role from his late father Joe, who died in October of last year and who together with his brother Jim as joint managing director spent nearly six decades transforming a Moray bakery into an international brand. Nicky Walker joined the family firm 25 years ago and was appointed to the board in 2007 as production director.

“It is an enormous honour to be given this responsibility to lead the family business," he said.

"As joint managing directors, my father and my Uncle James transformed what was a village bakery into an internationally-renowned business and brand. Working with other members of the fourth generation and an outstanding board and management team, I am confident we will achieve great success together.”

Jim Walker is stepping aside from his day-to-day responsibilities, but will continue as a director of the business. His daughter Bryony Walker has been appointed to the company’s executive committee as head of commercial strategy, reporting to commercial director Steve McCarney.

Jim Walker said: “I am delighted that my nephew Nicky is taking on the position of managing director. His late father and I shared this role for almost sixty years, working closely with our sister Marjorie and it is very rewarding to be passing the reins to the next generation who are ably supported by a fantastic board and professional management team”.

Chairman Bob Brannan added: “These are exciting times. With a clear vision, focused strategy and a strengthened executive committee, Walker’s is a great example of how an international brand can thrive under consistent, long-term, family-ownership

"The recent refresh of the brand identity is resonating strongly with consumers and reflects the energy and pace that the company has been able to establish in recent years despite challenging market conditions.”

It might sound like a retreat for the elite, but a senior executive at the company behind plans to build a £100 million wellbeing resort has insisted the facility in the centre of Glasgow will offer “something for everyone”.

Unveiled in November as the latest in a number of European resorts based on the “grand thermal bathing traditions”, operator Therme Group said the development at the intersection of the Kelvin and Clyde rivers will include a next-generation indoor water park, thermal pools and spa, and a health and wellbeing centre covering approximately 320,000sq ft. Fresh produce will be grown on site on a vertical farm from Edinburgh-based Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS).

A luxury Scottish fashion brand, which has seen its accessories carried by such illustrious names as Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga, has received a multi-million-pound funding injection.

Strathberry, which has customers in more than 70 countries, has secured an investment of £8 million from growth capital investor BGF to support its expansion plans.

