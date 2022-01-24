Litigation specialist Levy & McRae has expanded into Edinburgh with the appointment of solicitor-advocate Neil Hay and his criminal law team.

Previously head of the Edinburgh and London offices of MTM Defence Lawyers, Mr Hay brings with him associate solicitor Andrew Seggie and legal PA Michelle McKinnon. The team will be based in Edinburgh but will work throughout Scotland and the UK, building on Mr Hay’s links with London.

Mr Hay has a long professional association with Glasgow-based Levy & McRae that goes back almost 25 years, and has worked in partnership with the firm on a number of cases. He specialises in all aspects of criminal law including complex regulatory crime, fraud and financial crime, historical allegations and road traffic cases. He is particularly regarded for his expertise in defending serious sexual and domestic crime cases.

Headed by senior partner David McKie, Levy & McRae acts for both corporate and individual clients in many of the largest and highest-profile cases before the Scottish courts. Among others, the firm represented former First Minister Alex Salmond in his criminal case against the Scottish Government.

Mr Hay qualified as a solicitor in 1995 and achieved solicitor-advocate status – meaning he can act in senior Scottish courts – in 2006.

“I am delighted to welcome Neil and his team to Levy & McRae,” Mr McKie said. “Our firm has a long history of undertaking high-quality criminal defence work and Neil’s reputation is exemplary in that field.

Neil Hay and Andrew Seggie

“I am also particularly delighted too that we are opening in Edinburgh for the first time.”

Mr Hay added: “It is a great pleasure to join the team at Levy & McRae. It is a firm I have known and admired for many years and look forward to developing my practice in an exciting and vibrant legal firm.”

In a separate development, Mr McKie also congratulated civil solicitor-advocate Ray Gribben on his promotion from senior associate to legal director at Levy & McRae.

