By Scott Wright

INVERLEITH LLP, the Edinburgh-based investment firm, has taken a majority stake in Eden Mill, the Scotch whisky and gin company.

The investment gives fresh impetus to Eden Mill, founded by entrepreneur Tony Kelly and drinks trade veteran Paul Miller in 2012, as it moves ahead with its development of a new “climate positive” distillery in St Andrews. The new distillery is due to open in late 2022.

Details of the investment by Inverleith, headed by former Glenmorangie chief executive Paul Skipworth, were not disclosed. But the backing will enable Eden Mill to expand distribution in the UK and internationally.

Mr Miller will lead Eden Mill as managing director, supported by a new senior executive leadership team and new board of directors, which are in the process of being established. He said: “This is a really exciting moment for Eden Mill St Andrews. Having secured Inverleith LLP as the majority investor... we will be able to realise our distillery ambition and unlock the potential of Eden Mill St Andrews as a premium craft gin and premium single malt Scotch whisky here in the UK and overseas.

"We have been looking for an investor who shares our passion for the Eden Mill opportunity, who understands the uniqueness of the opportunity and is aligned to our vision. With their consumer strategic brand and commercial expertise, I am confident that we have found the right partner to drive and support the next and most significant stage of the Eden Mill journey. I’m looking forward as managing director to working closely with the team at Inverleith."

Inverleith has investments in a range of food and drink, health and wellness, lifestyle, and luxury and heritage brands. It owned 50 per cent of The Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, prior to its flotation on the stock market last year. Inverleith’s partners include Ben Thomson, former chairman and chief executive of Noble Group.

Mr Skipworth said: “This is a fantastic addition to Inverleith’s portfolio of premium consumer brands. Having worked closely with the historic and acclaimed University of St Andrews to secure a site on its sustainability campus in St Andrews, the globally renowned home of golf, Eden Mill St Andrews has one of the most exciting futures within premium gin and whisky and we are delighted to be supporting the realisation of its vision.

"As a team, we have a long heritage in the development of premium spirits, both operationally and as investors, and we believe we will be a strong partner for Paul Miller and the wider Eden Mill team over the coming years. We admire the work that Eden Mill has done to date in developing high quality, great tasting gins and Scotch whiskies and we look forward to helping the brand and its products achieve international success.’

Mr Kelly has been "mostly" bought out and will not have a major role in Eden Mill further to the deal, a spokesman said.