THE long-awaited report into the fire at the Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building is due to be released.

Three years on from the fire, the second in just four years, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is due to publish the report later today.

The fire service had been due to be publish the report by the end of last year, but now a leading Scottish architect hopes the delay will mean there has been a thorough investigation.

The world-renowned Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Mackintosh Building at the art school was extensively damaged by a blaze in June 2018 while it was undergoing a £35 million restoration following a previous fire in May 2014.

Long-awaited fire report into the Glasgow School of Art fire is due to be released

Read more: Glasgow art school's Mackintosh building to be faithfully reinstated after devastating fire

Scottish architect Professor Alan Dunlop, himself a former student, told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “It is unusual that it has taken so long, three and a half years now since fire, to actually publish the report but as a consequence of that I am looking for a thorough investigation, almost forensic investigation into to the causes of the fire.

“How did it start, not to point blame, but so we can learn from it and also need a thorough investigation into the condition of the remaining structure so that we can plan for the future.

“In order to plan for the future of the building and what happens next we have to know exactly what can be saved and exactly what condition the building is actually in.”

Professor Dunlop said it was his view that the building can’t be replicated, adding: “We have to think of a more positive and brighter future for the building which still respects very much Mackintosh’s unique legacy.”

Last year art school chiefs said rebuilding the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh building as a "faithful reinstatement" of the one destroyed by fire three years ago is the preferred option for its future.

The aftermath after the 2018 art school fire

Read more: Glasgow School of Art appoints interim chairwoman after Muriel Gray stands down

In September last year it was announced Muriel Gray was to stand down as chairwoman of Glasgow School of Art, three years after the second fire engulfed the building.

Ms Gray said it has been “the greatest honour” to help with governing the institution but that it is time for a “fresh, energetic, and long-term committed person” to take over the role.

Ms Gray stood down as chairwoman of the Board of Governors at the end of September with Kristen Bennie taking over as interim chairwoman.