THIS is the first look at plans to transform the former Debenhams department store at Glasgow's St Enoch Centre.

Images of a stunning rooftop bar have been revealed and they come as St Enoch Centre property developer and asset manager, Sovereign Centros, has submitted a planning application to transform the vacant Debenhams store.

The proposals outline how modern new office space could be delivered alongside a striking rooftop restaurant with stunning views across the city.

The developers said the application, lodged with Glasgow City Council, demonstrates commitment to the ongoing enhancement and investment into St Enoch Centre.

HeraldScotland: How St Enoch rooftop bar could look. Image credit Cooper Cromar.How St Enoch rooftop bar could look. Image credit Cooper Cromar.

An outline planning application is also being progressed for a longer term masterplan to reimagine the centre into a best-in-class mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.

The new images com just days after The Herald revealed that at the other end of Buchanan Street, Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries could be demolished.

HeraldScotland: How St Enoch Centre rooftop bar could look. Image credit Cooper Cromar.How St Enoch Centre rooftop bar could look. Image credit Cooper Cromar.

A radical vision which could transform the shopping mall to create the city of the future was revealed.

Buchanan Galleries could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.

Landsec, owners of the shopping centre, which has occupied the prominent site at the top of the iconic Buchanan Street since 1999, is launching a public consultation to find out your views.