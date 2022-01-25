THIS is the first look at plans to transform the former Debenhams department store at Glasgow's St Enoch Centre.
Images of a stunning rooftop bar have been revealed and they come as St Enoch Centre property developer and asset manager, Sovereign Centros, has submitted a planning application to transform the vacant Debenhams store.
The proposals outline how modern new office space could be delivered alongside a striking rooftop restaurant with stunning views across the city.
Read more: Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries could be 'demolished' to create urban neighbourhood
The developers said the application, lodged with Glasgow City Council, demonstrates commitment to the ongoing enhancement and investment into St Enoch Centre.
An outline planning application is also being progressed for a longer term masterplan to reimagine the centre into a best-in-class mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.
The new images com just days after The Herald revealed that at the other end of Buchanan Street, Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries could be demolished.
A radical vision which could transform the shopping mall to create the city of the future was revealed.
Read more: Buchanan Galleries demolition: Glasgow mall revamp could lead the way across the UK
Buchanan Galleries could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.
Landsec, owners of the shopping centre, which has occupied the prominent site at the top of the iconic Buchanan Street since 1999, is launching a public consultation to find out your views.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.