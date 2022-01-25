2021 was a "landmark year" for film and broadcasting activity in Glasgow, according to the commission in charge of bringing production work into the city.

The city council's Glasgow Film Office (GFO) - which acts as a one-stop shop for projects of all sizes - said work on productions such as fifth Indiana Jones film and The Flash generated a record £42.4 million for the city's economy last year. That took the total since 1997, when the GFO was established, to almost £400m.

Other productions last year included Tetris, Man & Witch, Annika, Shetland, Guilt 2, The Control Room and Screw, filmed in the Kelvin Hall and currently showing on Channel 4. They join a list of other major films and broadcast series shot in Glasgow in recent years such as World War Z, Under the Skin, Outlaw King, The Wife, Hobbs & Shaw, Outlander, Succession, Still Game and Vigil.

The economic impact of the sector in 2021 does not include the amount generated by the ongoing production of Batgirl, which will be included in the total for 2022.

The GFO coordinates meetings with appropriate agencies, location owners and other council departments to ensure that filming goes as smoothly as possible. It also markets Glasgow as an attractive filming location and leads the Glasgow Film Partnership, a body with more than 60 members with the common goal of making filming on location as simple as possible.

The GFO said development of the Kelvin Hall Film & Studio Hub - to be completed in late summer - will further drive the development of the city's film and broadcast industry. The hub will provide studio space and post-production services to companies including the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4 and Netflix.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, chair of the Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee, said: "The remarkable figures for the film and broadcast industry in Glasgow during 2021 signify a major step forward in the sector’s activity in the city, and underline its economic importance. Glasgow Film Office have played a key role in this along with our Events and Filming team, and our ‘one-stop shop’ approach is proving a great draw for producers and location managers.

"The Kelvin Hall Film & Studio Hub was the missing link in our offering and the basing of the entire production of a major film in the city for the first time points to a successful and sustainable future for this sector in Glasgow. Now we need to work with partners to ensure that young people from Glasgow can study and work in the creative industries and forge successful careers right here in the city."

Scots pubs hit harder than English counterparts at Christmas, Marston's declares

Marston's has declared its pubs in Scotland and Wales were “more significantly impacted” than their counterparts in England because of "tighter restrictions" brought in to combat the Omicron variant at Christmas.

The Midlands-based brewer and pub operator cited the impact of the Omicron variant and its effect on consumer sentiment as it reported that total sales were 3.9 per cent down in the 16 weeks to January 12, compared with the same period two years previously.

Ambitious Scottish firms power surge in stock market flotations

Scottish companies are preparing to float on stock markets in the greatest numbers seen for years in what could provide a big boost to the country’s standing in the business world.

After the stock market recovery from the pandemic’s impact fuelled a surge in flotations and related initial public offerings of shares in 2021 year more are in prospect this year in a development that reflects Scotland’s prowess in key growth industries.