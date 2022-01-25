By Scott Wright
THE Scottish brewing industry has declared it is taking “positive steps out of the pandemic” after ministers committed further funding to businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions.
Brewers, travel agents and indoor football centres can apply to receive grants of up to £25,000, depending on the rateable value of the premises from which they operate, under the £7.3 million funding package from the Scottish Government. And brewers may eligible for an additional £5,000, based on their annual production.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association, said: “This support will be vital to many businesses, and we were delighted to work alongside the Scottish Government and other industry colleagues to ensure that it is available to Scotland’s much-loved brewers. This support, alongside a continued easing of the restrictions show that we’re taking positive steps out of the pandemic. We now look towards local authorities to distribute these grants as soon as possible.”
