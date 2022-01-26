FANS of Hibernian Football Club can now raise a glass to their team’s greatest memories with a new, limited-edition whisky.

St Andrews-based Eden Mill has created the Matchday Blend to help fans commemorate special moments in the Edinburgh club’s long history.

Just 800 bottles of blend, which will cost £70 a bottle, have been made available.

The new spirit builds on a long-standing association between the distiller and Hibs, which this season has seen the two become official whisky partners. Eden Mill had previously been Hibernian’s gin sponsor for several seasons.

READ MORE: St Andrews distiller sells majority stake to Scottish investment house

Pamela McGovern, sponsorship manager of Eden Mill, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share another outstanding spirit from Eden Mill with Scottish football fans in mind. The focus for the Matchday Blend was to bring fans together to think about their best memories of watching their team, as during season 2020/2021 fans were unable to enjoy the special atmosphere of the live experience at Easter Road.

“While we have been gin sponsors for Hibs for several years, this season is the first that we have also become spirit partners with the club, inspiring us to create a bespoke whisky that will no doubt become a collectors’ item.

“Our distillers have crafted this spectacular dram marrying some of the finest blended whiskies to our Eden Mill Single Malt. The focus is primarily on lighter and sweeter notes with a warming hint of peat smoke underneath, which adds a layer of complexity. "

Murray Milligen, commercial manager at Hibs, said: “After a few successful Hibs gin collaborations with Eden Mill, it’s brilliant to see them do their first Hibs whisky, a product which has been in demand from our supporter base. Eden Mill always get it right and it’s fantastic that our partnership produces exciting products such as this that supporters can take advantage of.”

Paul Miller, co-founder and managing director of Eden Mill, added: “We are constantly evolving as a brand and it’s with great pride that we are paying tribute to such an iconic football team with our superb new range of spirits.”

On Tuesday, it as announced that Inverleith LLP, the Edinburgh-based investment house, had acquired a majority stake in Eden Mill.