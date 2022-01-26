By Ian McConnell

Glasgow housebuilder AS Homes said yesterday it had won a £12.2 million contract to deliver an affordable housing development at the city’s Orr Street, noting this is part of a wider redevelopment of the St Mary’s church grounds in Calton.

It said the development would transform the derelict brownfield site in the east end of Glasgow, creating 80 affordable homes in two phases. AS Homes noted it had been appointed by housing association Home Group to deliver the development.

The housebuilder added that it had previously been appointed by Home Group to deliver the £5.5m North Gower Street development, which will see 36 affordable homes built on the former Bellahouston Academy site.

AS Homes said the two contracts had a combined value of around £18m.

Work has started at Orr Street this month and is expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

Paul Kelly, managing director of AS Homes, said: “AS Homes has a long history of working with housing associations and we are delighted to be partnering with Home Group Scotland on the Orr Street development as this will provide wonderful homes to those on modest incomes in Glasgow.”

Claire Monk, senior development and delivery manager of Home Group, said: “I’m delighted to see work getting underway on two new Glasgow developments that will deliver much needed homes for social rent.

“We have a longstanding relationship with AS Homes, having previously worked on a number of projects with them, as well as our grant funding partner Glasgow City Council."

She added: "Orr Street and North Gower Street will consolidate our work in these neighbourhoods and add to the growing number of Home Group developments across Glasgow that are helping to deliver high quality affordable housing.”