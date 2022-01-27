Aberdeen renewable engineering specialist Oasis Marine Power has completed the first stage of testing of its offshore charging station and has hailed the design a success.

This product was the first design under development and is the first of its kind globally to reach sea trials. It offers to revolutionise renewable energy use for the maritime industry.

The Oasis Power Buoy is an offshore mooring and charging station with a zero-emission power source fed from wind turbines. Initially aimed at wind farm crew transfer vessels (CTVs), the Oasis Power Buoy provides the critical need for offshore charging of hybrid and all-electric vessels.

Current diesel-powered maintenance vessels are responsible for the majority of C02 emissions from an operational wind farm. The Oasis Power Buoy makes zero-emission vessels viable for the industry, facilitating major carbon and cost reductions.

The sea trials were held this past month in the Port of Cromarty Firth and are in the first of a series of tests.

“I am delighted with the results of the testing," director George Smith said. "We have proven that the concept is viable and are now working to optimise the design.

"What we have achieved is a world first, and this is a great progression towards dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime industry. Thanks to Cromarty Firth Port Authority and PSG Marine & Logistics for their valued assistance with these trials.”

The Oasis Power Buoy will now be undergoing further testing and optimisation, including sustained sea trials.

Scottish insolvencies leap as directors ‘make decision to close’ after pandemic struggle

Scottish corporate insolvencies in the fourth quarter of last year were up 77 per cent on the final three months of 2020, with one expert seeing signs many directors are deciding to close businesses after struggling through pandemic-related uncertainty.

There were 239 corporate insolvencies between October and December 2021, compared with 135 in the same period of the previous year, according to official figures from the Accountant in Bankruptcy published yesterday. This year-on-year increase was driven by a surge in the number of creditors’ voluntary liquidations, which totalled 189 in the fourth quarter of last year but only 88 in the final three months of 2020.

Investor lines up 'exciting' deals in Scotland after £60m boom in activity

Growth capital provider BGF has ‘exciting’ deals in prospect in Scotland after more than doubling the amount invested in firms based in the country last year amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

BGF said it invested close to £60m in the growth economy in Scotland last year through its investment in firms based in the country.