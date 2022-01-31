People across Scotland can return to offices today as Covid guidance eases with the end of ‘work from home’ restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon's latest coronavirus update in the Scottish Parliament last Tuesday paved the way for a phased return to the office from Monday.
However, the First Minister urged employers not to call workers back en masse and to phase in a return to the workplace over the coming weeks and months.
The new advice recommends that employers should consider implementing ‘hybrid working’ - with workers splitting time between the office and at home.
Last week, Ms Sturgeon said: “Instead of recommending home working whenever practical, the new guidance will pave the way for a phased return to the office.
“It will recommend that, from Monday January 31, employers should consider implementing hybrid working, following appropriate guidance, with workers spending some time in the office and some time at home.”
However, Ms Sturgeon added that, at this stage in the pandemic, a “mass return” is “likely to set progress back”.
Linda Bauld, an adviser to the Scottish government and a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said it was the right time to relax the rules.
Speaking in a personal capacity to BBC Radio Scotland's Sunday Show, she said indicators like falling infection levels were encouraging.
"For many employers, the advice is go back in gradually when you can, you're not forced to do it immediately," she said.
"It's going to vary by sector, but I think it's the right time."
