UK holiday operator Caledonian Leisure is targeting further growth in 2022 after what it has described as a successful first year of trading.
The business includes coach holiday specialist Caledonian Travel and hotel breaks operator UKBreakaways.com, which were bought out of administration in July 2020 by former managers led by Graham Rogers after the collapse of parent company Specialist Leisure Group (SLG). The revived operation is backed by a multi-million pound investment from the Mobeus venture capital trusts and advised by Gresham House Asset Management.
Mr Rogers, managing director of Caledonian Travel, said the company has exceeded its targets for the first year after launching in April 2021. This was driven by the expansion of the brand beyond its Scottish heartland into northern England, with new departure points throughout the north-east and Yorkshire supported by the opening of travel centres in Glasgow, Middlesbrough and Wakefield.
READ MORE: Caledonian Leisure ready to roll when ‘the time is right’
Caledonian Travel plans to invest in further strengthening its retail presence in 2022. New travel centres at Gateshead Metro Interchange and Hull Paragon Interchange are due to open "soon", and there are plans for several more throughout the course of the year.
A large multichannel marketing campaign is due to be launched in a bid to further drive sales.
“Beating our first-year projections during a challenging climate was very satisfying," Mr Rogers said. "We’re eager to build on this success and have ambitious plans to accelerate our growth in 2022."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.