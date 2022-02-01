Gillian Docherty, chief commercial officer of the University of Strathclyde, has been elected as president of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce for a two-year term at the business organisation's annual meeting.

Ms Docherty succeeds Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College.

Anne Ledgerwood, St Enoch Centre director, takes the post of deputy chair for the same two-year term.

The chamber also added three new members to its board of management at its annual meeting on Monday. Peter Duthie, Scottish Event Campus chief executive, Janet Martin, director of commercial banking services at Royal Bank of Scotland, and Derek Provan, chief executive of Glasgow Airport owner AGS Airports.

They join those continuing on the board of management – Mr Little, Holdfast Entertainment Group director and chair of Sauchiehall Street business improvement district Brian Fulton and Arnold Clark Group people director Carol Henry.

The new council directors are Fiona Doherty, managing director of Stagecoach West Scotland, Stuart Gallacher, head of industrial liaison at BAE Systems, Lisa Lawson, founder and managing director of Dear Green, Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group and Tracey McNellan, chief executive of Go Radio.

Ms Docherty said: "It's an honour to be elected to the position of president of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, following in the footsteps of Paul and his predecessors in their tireless efforts and support for the Glasgow business community and beyond.

“I’d like to firstly pay tribute and thank Paul and the executive team for all they have achieved amidst such a challenging backdrop for our economy and our members over the past two years, and also for delivery of complementary events and advice surrounding COP26. I am eager to see the chamber develop a legacy from COP26 and build on the success of our Climate Chamber mission.

“In my new role at the University of Strathclyde I will work to drive activities with industry and support Scotland and the wider UK's economic recovery from the global pandemic and this ethos will be mirrored in my role as president.

“It’s an exciting time for the chamber as we support many projects and businesses that will shape the future for our city economy including those close to my heart through the innovation districts.”

Glasgow Chamber chief executive Stuart Patrick added: “Gillian takes the helm after serving as deputy to Paul and is well placed to lead the chamber through the next two years.