ABERDEEN-based Parkmead Group has acquired a windfarm under plans to build a balanced energy business.
The company announced that it bought the Kempstone Hill windfarm in Aberdeenshire in a deal worth around £4m.
It said the windfarm provides power for up to 1,000 homes and generated around £0.2m underlying profit in the latest financial year.
