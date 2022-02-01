HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Glasgow fashion brand Quiz has hailed a significant link-up with multi-category digital retailer Very.

Quiz said the move represented a re-launch and development of its strategic partnership with The Very Group.

It said it also marks a development on the existing partnership between the two businesses, and is a response to the strong customer reaction to QUIZ’s presence on Very.

Having previously worked with Very on a wholesale basis, Quiz has become one of the first brands to partner with the retailer via its new stockless fulfilment model, which launched in autumn 2021.

The integration means some products will be shipped directly from Quiz to Very customers, significantly increasing the number of product lines available via the retailer.

The move reflects Quiz’s strategy to leverage selected third-party digital-led partnerships to drive reach, awareness and engagement of its differentiated brand, and complement the business’s e-commerce website and estate of 67 stores, as well as 97 concessions, across the UK and Ireland, it said.

The Very Group, which has annual revenues of £2.3bn, is one of the UK's largest digital pureplay businesses with 4.8m customers, 2,000 brands and 2.2m daily website visits.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said: “We’re really pleased to announce the exciting development of Quiz’s strategic partnership with The Very Group.

“We’re delighted with the strong customer reaction to our presence on the Very platform to date and look forward to engaging with even more customers throughout 2022.”

Robbie Feather, managing director, retail, at The Very Group, said: “We want to offer our customers the greatest possible choice and flexibility. We know our customers love Quiz so we’re delighted to be able to expand our partnership and range using our flexible fulfilment model.”

Soft drinks giant Irn-Bru owner slashes costs as inflation surges

Irn-Bru owner AG Barr has signalled moves to cut costs and pass on price rises to customers as it responds to surging inflation.

The Scottish soft drinks giant revealed it had taken the action as it raised profit guidance and told the City it expects to report revenue of around £267 million for the year ended January 30, up 17.5 per cent on the year before.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce elects new president

Gillian Docherty, chief commercial officer of the University of Strathclyde, has been elected as president of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce for a two-year term at the business organisation's annual meeting.

Ms Docherty succeeds Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College.