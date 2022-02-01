Argyll Holidays, which has eight holiday parks across Argyll and Bute, has been sold by the Campbell family to international resort operator Cove Communities.

Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate. It has since grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region.

Keith Campbell, director of Argyll Holidays, said: “We as a family have put heart and soul into developing our group of Parks. We’ve invested in sustainability and kept quality at the heart of all our business practices…

"Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove was the first company that we felt understood what we stand for and could continue what we started. Cove is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays, sharing as we do, the same missions and values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.”

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering. Simply put, they are the best at what they do. We are delighted to add Argyll to our portfolio and will continue the exceptional work that the Campbell family has started.

"Most importantly we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove, through sustainable business practices, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.”