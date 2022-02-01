THE team behind Dine Edinburgh has announced the spring opening of a new restaurant in the Scottish capital designed by leading architects on the site of a former public convenience.

Michelin-starred chef Stuart Muir and Paul Brennan’s Dine Edinburgh, which already has sites in Cambridge Street and Murrayfield, are now to open The Tollhouse in Canonmills.

The Canonmills site.

The new building was designed by Malcolm Fraser and Robin Livingstone in in 2019 in one of the architects' first projects after forming a new practice.

The Tollhouse overlooks Water of Leith at Canonmills Bridge.

Dine Edinburgh said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our latest addition to the Dine Edinburgh family, ‘The Tollhouse’ in Canonmills.

"Launching spring 2022 … we are so excited to meet our new neighbours and incredible customers.”

Family sells eight Scottish holiday parks

Argyll Holidays, which has eight holiday parks across Argyll and Bute, has been sold by the Campbell family to international resort operator Cove Communities.

Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.

​Colin Borland: Ministers must use every lever to ease cost crisis facing small firms

Every so often, usually on a bank holiday or particular anniversary, the BBC Parliament channel re-runs its full, unexpurgated coverage of an old General Election night.

If you’re a fan of spotting young, fresh-faced candidates who would go on to become major political figures, or marvelling at how television graphics were made in the days before computers, it’s worth a watch.

