By Scott Wright
ACCOUNTING giant PwC has declared plans to hire more than 100 people in Scotland.
The recruitment drive comes as the firm looks to expand its financial services practice, against a backdrop of digital disruption, the move to net-zero, and the recovery from the pandemic.
The addition of 100 people would expand its headcount in Scotland, where PwC has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, by 10 per cent.
READ MORE: Top deal-maker leading from the front at PwC in Scotland
Fraser Wilson, financial services leader for PwC Scotland, said: “Like many industries, the pandemic has forced the financial services sector to accelerate the rate at which it has to change.”
“Technology and the race to net zero have fundamentally altered the way the sector thinks and our role at PwC is to help enable that transformation.
“The demand for this runs right through our business and that’s why we’re recruiting more than 100 new people to work at all levels.
“Scotland’s financial services sector plays a fundamental role in the economy helping to create sustainable business models that embrace technology and improve resilience and agility to ensure a healthy future for the industry.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.