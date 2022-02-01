EDINBURGH beer firm Innis & Gunn has bolstered its board of directors.

Marketing director Fiona Kennie and operations director Wade McCann have stepped up to support the company’s expansion plans.

Ms Kennie brought more than 20 years of drinks trade experience, including roles with The Macallan and Edrington, when she joined Innis & Gunn early last year. Mr McCann has been with the firm since 2020 and since then is said to have grown the volume output of its Perth brewery by 100 per cent.

The appointments come shortly after Innis & Gunn revealed plans to open a second Brewery Taproom in Glasgow. The outlet, which Innis & Gunn hopes to open on West Nile Street this summer, would be its second Taproom in the city, and complement existing bars in Edinburgh, Leith and Dundee.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer of Innis & Gunn, said: “I am very pleased to start 2022 with such positive news for the Innis & Gunn business. Both Fiona and Wade have made a significant impact since joining Innis & Gunn and their appointment to the board will strengthen the business as we continue to progress with our ambitious growth plans.

“I believe this now represents a diverse board with a strong mix of relevant experience and accountability in which we can be confident of building future success.”

The board at Innis & Gunn now comprises Mr Sharp, Ms Kennie, Mr McCann, non-executive chairman Martin Robinson, finance director Esther Binnie, and commercial director Crawford Sinclair, as well as Jean-Phillippe Barade and Leonor Ladeira from private equity firm L Catterton, which invested in the company in 2017.