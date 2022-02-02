GLASGOW fashion brand and chain Quiz has said a link-up with Very will drive exposure for its “trademark occasionwear and dressy casualwear” products across an additional customer base.

Quiz hailed the significant link-up with multi-category digital retailer The Very Group which offers millions of website visits a day.

It said it also marks a development on the existing partnership between the two firms, and is a response to the strong customer reaction to QUIZ’s presence on Very.

Having previously worked with Very on a wholesale basis, Quiz has become one of the first brands to partner with the retailer via its new stockless fulfilment model, which launched in autumn 2021.

The integration means some products will be shipped directly from Quiz to Very customers, significantly increasing the number of product lines available via the retailer.

The move reflects Quiz’s strategy to leverage selected third-party digital-led partnerships to drive reach, awareness and engagement of its differentiated brand, and complement the business’s e-commerce website and estate of 67 stores, as well as 97 concessions, across the UK and Ireland, it said.

The Very Group, which has annual revenues of £2.3bn, is one of the UK's largest digital pureplay businesses with 4.8 million customers, 2,000 brands and 2.2 million daily website visits.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said the initial response was positive, adding: “We’re really pleased to announce the exciting development of Quiz’s strategic partnership with The Very Group. We’re delighted with the strong customer reaction to our presence on the Very platform to date and look forward to engaging with even more customers throughout 2022.”

Robbie Feather, of The Very Group, said: “We want to offer our customers the greatest possible choice and flexibility. We know our customers love Quiz so we’re delighted to be able to expand our partnership and range using our flexible fulfilment model.”