By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

Argyll Holidays, which has eight holiday parks, has been sold by the Campbell family to US-based international resort operator Cove Communities for a price believed to be in excess of £100 million.

Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.

It was built up as the Campbell family diversified from sheep farming and has since grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region.

A spokesman said all of Argyll Holidays’ staff, around 250 in total, would transfer to Cove.

The portfolio being sold comprises Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village at Lochgoilhead, Hunters Quay Holiday Village by Dunoon, Loch Lomond Holiday Park, Loch Awe Holiday Park at Bridge of Awe, Stratheck Holiday Park at Loch Eck by Dunoon, Loch Eck Country Lodges, Loch Eck Caravan Park, and St Catherine’s Caravan Park at Cairndow.

Brothers Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell took over from their father Douglas to be the main shareholders in Argyll Holidays.

Keith Campbell, director of Argyll Holidays, said: “We as a family have put heart and soul into developing our group of parks. We’ve invested in sustainability and kept quality at the heart of all our business practices.”

He added: “Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove was the first company that we felt understood what we stand for and could continue what we started. Cove is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays, sharing as we do the same missions and values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.”

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering.”

He added: “We are delighted to add Argyll to our portfolio and will continue the exceptional work that the Campbell family has started.

“Most importantly we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove, through sustainable business practices, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.”

Cove Communities has holiday parks in West Sussex and Cornwall as well as in the US and Canada.