THE Murray family has reshuffled the senior leadership team at their venerable Scottish wine business.
Wine Importers, which supplies top-end restaurants and hotels, has appointed Neil Renton as managing director. Mr Renton, formerly sales director at the company, succeeds the long-serving Gordon White, who will remain as a director before retiring at the end of 2022. Mr White will have been with the business for 36 years.
In other changes, Graeme Broom has been appointed wine director and joins the leadership team, while Gordon Nicol has joined from C&C Group, owner of Tennent’s Lager, as director of finance and operations.
Wine Importers is part of Murray Capital Group, the family business now run by the sons of former Rangers FC owner Sir David Murray, David and Keith. Sir David acquired the wine merchant in 2005. Murray Capital also owns a vineyard in France.
Keith Murray, executive chairman of Wine Importers said. “Our scale and agility has allowed us to perform well in the face of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues.
“The Wine Importers team takes great pride in its deep knowledge and commitment to personal service, and we look forward to supporting the hospitality industry after a period of such turbulence and uncertainty. We anticipate unprecedented demand as the economy reopens.
“Continuity was our priority as we looked to the future and the appointments we have made ahead of Gordon White’s well-deserved retirement mean we continue in our mission of being Scotland’s most reliable wine merchant with confidence and optimism.”
