BURNESS Paull has launched a new family law offering, led by two highly experienced practitioners, writes Scott Wright.
The new team is headed by Richard Smith, an accredited family law mediator who is ranked as a leading individual in the Chambers and Legal 500 legal directories for his work in divorce and family law. Mr Smith, who joins from Brodies, regularly advises professionals and business people. He is joined by Jennifer Wilkie, an accredited specialist in family law and mediation who has a particular interest and expertise in international issues. Ms Wilkie was also formerly of Brodies.
Chairman Peter Lawson said the new service line would complement the firm’s existing private client, family business and tax teams. He said: “When individuals need family law advice it often relates to the single most important issue they have faced in their lives, and they want to get things right. Family and divorce law is also increasingly complex.
"It requires many different attributes, including an understanding of business interests and structures; a grasp of how children are impacted by relationship breakdowns; tax insight; litigation experience; negotiation techniques and mediation skills. Few family lawyers have the ability to do all of that, but Richard and Jennifer can do so.
“They are passionate about ensuring that their clients’ interests are managed in a way that is as free from acrimony as is possible, and that is why they have been recognised as Scotland’s top experts in the field of family and divorce law.”
