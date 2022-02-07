A Scottish supplier to some of the country's highest-profile hotels and restaurants has turned down a lucrative approach from a major UK supermarket chain to instead supply direct to its own customers and the independent sector.

Family-owned butcher McCaskie’s from Wemyss Bay in Inverclyde – whose client roster includes Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Eusebi Deli, L'Escargot Bleu and the Seamill Hydro Hotel and Resort – has turned down an approach to stock its products in a major multiple’s stores throughout Scotland. Though the move could have led to expansive growth for the 86-year-old firm, managing director Nigel Ovens has opted instead to support businesses which have a closer fit to McCaskie’s.

“Consumers go to independent butchers for high quality produce and service, so while a tie-up with the supermarket would have brought our products to a wider market, we are delighted to hold firm with our philosophy and instead drive sales through the independent sector,” Mr Ovens said.

“There are significant opportunities to secure additional distribution in restaurants and specialty food retailers, many of whom actively seek out speciality products which are not available in supermarkets – as do their customers. We’re keen to build on our success to date in these channels and support the independent sector."

As part of the independent push, McCaskie’s is now supplying many butchers shops in Scotland and England with its products, especially its award-winning black pudding and haggis. The potential deal with the supermarket, which is not being named for commercial reasons, would have included the supply of haggis, black pudding, bacon and pies.

McCaskie’s has invested more than £1.5 million in the business in recent years, including a production unit now turning out up to 1,000 lbs of black pudding and up to 2,000 lbs of haggis per week, plus a wide range of other products. Officially opened in 2018, the unit behind the main store in Wemyss Bay has allowed McCaskie's to significantly increase production by around 300 per cent.

Founded in 1935 by Mearns T. McCaskie, the business is now run by his daughter Elizabeth Ovens and grandson, managing director Nigel Ovens, along with Nigel’s wife Helen. It has secured an impressive 20 regional and national awards for its black pudding and haggis alone, and it was recently nominated as one of three finalists for the Scottish Butcher Shop of the Year.