The owner of popular dental practices in communities across Scotland has been given an additional £25 million war chest for further acquisitions.
Clyde Munro Dental Group - whose recent acquisitions have included Alloway Place Dental in Ayr, Bathgate Dental Spa in West Lothian, and Mearns Dental in Newton Mearns - said it will now embark on a period of further growth with the additional funding package from wealth management firm Investec.
Since it was created in 2015, founder Jim Hall has steered Clyde Munro from seven practices to 54 across Scotland, with more than 200 dentists, 400 staff and 460,000 patients.
“Investec has bought into our vision from the outset," Mr Hall said. "This new cash injection affirms that ourselves, our shareholders and our bank have a huge commitment to, and belief in, the Scottish dental sector.
“It also gives us the firepower required to continue our amazing growth and deliver further on our clearly-stated ambition of becoming Scotland’s local dentist.”
Stephen White, head of origination in growth capital at Investec, said: “This funding is not only an investment in Clyde Munro, but a major boost for Scotland’s dental sector.
"Clyde Munro is a business with a clear vision and we are incredibly proud to further support it as it continues to invest in its dentists, patients and individual practices.”
