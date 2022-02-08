HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as social enterprise beer brand Brewgooder has announced new contract deals with two of Scottish craft brewers – Fierce Brewing and Williams Brothers – as it gets set to fulfil an order book of more than £5 million annually by 2024.

Glasgow-based Brewgooder, which uses a “fully-distributed” brewing model to maximise production capacity while minimising its carbon footprint, has struck deals which will see the firm introduce at least six new beers and pack formats to customers UK-wide, including the Co-op, Asda and Mitchells & Butlers.

The deals come as both Alloa-based Williams Brothers and Aberdeen firm Fierce Brewing announce major investment into improving their brewing facilities.

In September last year, Williams Brothers invested a six-figure sum into new equipment capable of canning up to 16,000 beers per hour on top of enhanced multi-packing features. Meanwhile, Fierce is moving into a new facility that will see the brewery double capacity over the next 12 months, with space for further expansion.

Through the partnerships, Brewgooder is maintaining its commitment to sustainable brewing, with Fierce recently installing PV panels to help power its facility, and recycling grain by sending it to farmers for feed.

The brewers’ location in central Scotland and the north east means Brewgooder continues to brew on its home turf – meaning the beers need travel no more than 50 miles to reach the majority of its customers.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: “The Brewgooder message is spreading farther and wider, and we are now firmly established as the foremost purpose-led brewer in a category where consumers are increasingly demanding purpose from brands.

“Consequently, we’ve seen demand for our beers surge in the past 18 months and that is set to accelerate in 2022 and 2023. We have developed a range of new, accessible, and uncompromising beers in-house for 2022 to continue that momentum.

“Our ‘distributed’ brewing model allows us to put these recipes to work with the very best brewers in the country while keeping environmental sustainability front and centre."

“Both Williams Brothers and Fierce are best-in-class partners who we truly admire because they make quality craft beer. We are excited to be entering the next phase of growth with them.”

The partnership will help Brewgooder unlock more than 100m litres of water this year.

Scott Williams, founder of Williams Bros, said: “The whole brew team at Williams Bros is delighted to join Brewgooder on its mission.”

Dave Grant, founder and managing director of Fierce Brewing, said: “We’re incredibly excited to team up with the amazing team at Brewgooder and play a part in helping them continue their outstanding work to empower communities and make clean water accessible for everyone around the world.”

Marc Crothall: ‘Good’ growth is key as Scottish tourism recovers

Research published last week by 56 Degree Insight offered a significant degree of optimism for Scotland’s tourism businesses; around 53% of the 1,000 Scots interviewed said that they had planned to take a holiday in Scotland this year.

While the past two years have been unimaginably challenging for Scotland’s tourism industry, we are somewhat fortunate in that a light has been shone on our own assets; it’s so easy to forget what’s on your doorstep until you no longer have the choice but to embrace and experience it.

New tie-up to boost Cellexus laboratory equipment​

Dundee life sciences firm Cellexus is preparing to push into new markets following a tie-up with another independent Scottish firm.

Livingston-based electronics manufacturer CB Technology will produce equipment on behalf of Cellexus after assisting on improvements to an electronic controller unit for the company’s CellMaker bioreactor.

