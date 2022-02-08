BP has posted $12.8 billion (£9.5bn) annual profit after benefitting from the surge in gas prices which has triggered an energy crisis in the UK.
The energy giant enjoyed a dramatic improvement in its trading performance last year amid the recovery in the global economy from the impact of the pandemic. This sent the group plunging $5.7bn into the red in 2020.
Chief executive Bernard Looney said BP had made good headway under the plans he has set out to transform the group from an oil and gas business into an integrated energy business. He wants BP to become a net zero business by 2050.
The group expects to use the profits generated by its oil and gas operations in areas such as the North Sea to fund investment in lower carbon energy facilities such as offshore windfarms.
“2021 shows BP doing what we said we would - performing while transforming,” said Mr Looney.
He added: “ We've made strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company: focusing and high grading our hydrocarbons business, growing in convenience and mobility and building with discipline a low carbon energy business.”
For example, Mr Looney noted the company had continued to advance its offshore wind strategy with a successful bid for a seabed lease option in the recent ScotWind auction.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment