Retro arcade bar chain NQ64 is will set up its second Scottish venue this spring with an opening in Glasgow's Merchant Square.
The underground gaming and drinking den is taking over the premises of the former Distrikt club on Bell Street with its signature neon-lit decor. Open only to adults, it will offer a variety of gaming experiences, craft beers and game-themed cocktails.
Purveyors of retro gaming, NQ64 brings together nostalgic video games with classic arcades and consoles sourced from across the globe. Entry will be free with arcades and pinball machines operating on tokens purchased from the bar, while games consoles will be free to play.
NQ64 currently operates six locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and its newest in Edinburgh, which launched in August 2021. Its owners say they plan to open more across the UK this year.
“Glasgow has always been on our radar," founder Matt Robson said. "We’ve been looking for the perfect NQ64 location since we decided the grow the brand back in 2019.
“We can’t wait to share our venue with guests looking for a different night out. We’re working hard on a new drinks offering and a couple of other surprises for the Glasgow launch.”
