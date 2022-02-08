A new Glasgow-based brand, marketing and PR agency specialising in the sports and fitness industries has launched as part of the Tried&True Group.

With further locations in Harrogate, London and Sunderland, the agency will offer marketing and PR services, content creation and management, SEO, and web development tailored to clients with a presence in the sports industry.

Called CHEAT, it said it aims to adopt a data-driven approach to sports marketing, generating deeper insights for clients and a service that "endeavours to increase their brand visibility, audience reach and revenue".

The firm said CHEAT provides its clients "an unfair advantage in the marketplace by offering clients unmatched insider knowledge from both a sporting and marketing perspective".

It is launching with several clients on board, including RugbyPass and their portfolio of publications, Olympic Athlete and World Champion Sarah Stevenson and a business consultancy deal with former premier league star Victor Anichebe.

CHEAT’s founder and managing director David Winskill said: “My approach is and always has been to build a culture that allows people to thrive and do their thing whilst having a good time along the way and Mick is very much of the same mind.”

Founder and chief executive Mick Tilley said: “Between us, we can offer something that other agencies can’t, and that’s a wealth of experience across both the marketing and sports industries, we’re a living Venn diagram. Between our combined experience and an innovative data-led approach to marketing, we know that we can provide clients with exactly what they need.”

BP posts near £10bn annual profit

BP has posted $12.8 billion (£9.5bn) annual profit after benefitting from the surge in gas prices which has triggered an energy crisis in the UK.

The energy giant enjoyed a dramatic improvement in its trading performance last year amid the recovery in the global economy from the impact of the pandemic. This sent the group plunging $5.7bn into the red in 2020.

​Scottish dental group in £25m cash injection for further expansion

The owner of popular dental practices in communities across Scotland has been given an additional £25 million war chest for further acquisitions.

Clyde Munro Dental Group - whose recent acquisitions have included Alloway Place Dental in Ayr, Bathgate Dental Spa in West Lothian, and Mearns Dental in Newton Mearns - said it will now embark on a period of further growth with the additional funding package from wealth management firm Investec.